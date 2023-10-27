KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday morning, runners in Kingsport will participate in the 15th Annual Haunted Half Marathon.

The City of Kingsport has announced several road closures ahead of the race. Those closures will begin around 5 a.m. and will all be in place by 7 a.m. The closures will be lifted at the end of the half marathon and Monster Mile, which is expected to be around 10:30 a.m.

The following streets in downtown will be closed:

Cherokee Village Drive (from Clinchfield Street to the dead end)

Clinchfield Street (from Press Street to Lovedale Drive)

Roller Street

Sequoyah Drive (from W. Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street)

W. Sullivan Street (from Lovedale Drive to W. Wanola Avenue)

Photo: A map of road closures for the Haunted Half Marathon, courtesy of the City of Kingsport.

The City advised anyone going to the Kingsport Farmers Market during the races to use Center Street in order to get there.

More information on the race can be found online.