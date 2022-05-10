KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visit Kingsport announced this year’s Fun Fest lineup Tuesday morning, with some national names slated to appear in the Model City.

According to a press release, the concert series is scheduled as follows:

July 21 – Zach Williams, with Shane & Shane opening. Early tickets $15 early, $20 after July 15.

July 22 – Jamey Johnson, with Colt Ford opening. Early tickets $20 early, $25 after July 15.

July 23 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Dalton Dover opening. Early tickets $20, $25 after July 15.

The concerts will take place in J. Fred Johnson Stadium, with general admission tickets going on sale May 13. Sales will take place exclusively online.

“Fun Fest’s theme from the beginning was community unity,” said 2022 Fun Fest Chairman Jeff Fleming. “Generations of Kingsport area residents have circled these dates in July and look forward to gathering with friends, family, and guests.”

The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will kick off after Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert.