Kingsport animal shelter encourages fostering animals to prevent overcrowding

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an effort to prevent overcrowding, the Kingsport Animal Shelter is asking for your help in fostering animals.

Staff are encouraging anyone who is on the fence about adopting to try fostering. There are numerous dogs and cats available and looking for their forever home.

“We occasionally have overcrowding, or, you know often have overcrowding in our shelter, and we need temporary housing for our cats and dogs,” said Mindy Harbin, adoption event coordinator. “So if you have some extra space in your home and could provide adequate food, water shelter for a dog or cat, we would love to have your help.”

For more information, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.