TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport and Washington County, Tennessee are set to receive Department of Justice (DOJ) funding to help strengthen their criminal justice systems and operations.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said the office is distributing $6 million in the DOJ’s Office of Justice Program (OJP) dollars across the state.

Washington County will see $31,657 and Kingsport will receive $28,103, according to the release. Other grant recipients include Knoxville, Morristown, Chattanooga and several nonprofits.

The release states this funding will help the recipients improve their, “capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and uphold the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems.”