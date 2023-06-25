KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Amateur Radio Club is hosting its summer field days this weekend at Warriors Path State Park. The club serves as a gathering opportunity for Tri-Cities-based HAM radio enthusiasts.

Along with having amateur radio as a hobby, many club members work to support regional agencies during severe weather events and natural disasters. HAM radio operators are able to listen in on where storms are moving, for example, and relay that information back to weather officials or emergency management crews.

“We do support local authorities with radio backup during natural disasters and emergencies,” said President of Kingsport Amateur Radio Club Gregory Johnson. “As a club or as radio operators, we can report back through the Skywarn network to the National Weather Service from Morristown, which helps provide them with additional information to give the public awareness of which way storms are moving during major thunderstorms, tornado-type activity.”

Johnson said people of any age, even young students, can attend the club meetings if they’re interested in getting into HAM radio.

“We welcome new members or those who are interested in taking part in amateur radio, or HAM radio as it’s most commonly known,” he said. “We meet the second Thursday of every month at the press room at Food City. [300 Clinchfield St.]”

He told News Channel 11 that the club is comprised of many veterans, and some are even cleared to run military-affiliated radio systems (MARS) that communicate with and for the United States Military.

The Kingsport Amateur Radio Club has around 70 members currently, and club leaders said they’re always welcoming more radio enthusiasts.