Kingsport accepting Christmas parade applications ahead of holiday season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Kingsport officials have launched the city’s upcoming Christmas festivities as the holidays wait just around the corner.

City leaders announced that applications for the Downtown Kingsport Jingle & Mingle Christmas Parade are available for groups and organizations to reserve.

The jolly jamboree is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the downtown area, with a Christmas tree lighting to follow.

Parade entries are on a first-come-first-serve basis, and lighting is required for all participating vehicles and floats. Line-up will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Main Street across from the Academic Village parking lot.

To read the full list of guidelines and to reserve a spot, CLICK HERE.