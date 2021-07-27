Kingsport accepting applications for 13th annual Sculpture Walk

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts announced it’s seeking artists — both local and nationwide — to exhibit their artwork throughout the city.

The 13th annual Sculpture Walk aims to provide community members and visitors with public artwork not only to beautify the city, but to appreciate the public arts.

News Channel 11 spoke with coordinating director with the Office of Cultural Arts, Hannah Powell, who said that the displayed art boosts the city’s surroundings.

“Public art is so important,” Powell said. “For us here in Kingsport, it definitely adds to the quality of life for the city and the community.”

Those interested in submitting artwork to be featured must be 18 years or older and send applications by 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 by visiting arts.kingsporttn.gov and sending the application to KingsportArtEntry@gmail.com.

Selected artwork will be displayed from October 2021 until October 2022. Artists who are chosen for the exhibition will receive a $1,500 stipend per piece and are responsible for transportation to and from the site.