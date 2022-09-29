KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport says it is continuing to make progress on replacing water meters across the city.

In an update posted Thursday, the city said that 17,000 of the 39,000 meters in the system have been replaced so far. A base station and nine repeaters have been installed, allowing the water system to receive the usage information from the new meters.

The city has also returned to a 30-day billing cycle and is working toward returning customers to their normal, approximate due dates.

The city recently received 5,000 new water meters and is expecting another 5,000 to arrive in January. Kingsport plans to seek bids in October for the installation of 10,000 meters, which are expected to be installed by the end of June next year.

The $4.8 million water meter replacement project was launched due to issues with meters that were installed back in 2009. Those meters are battery-powered, which allowed city staff to read them remotely. However, the batteries in the meters started to fail in December 2020, earlier than expected.

The city expects to have all water meters replaced within the next couple of years.

The meters that have not been replaced yet are being read manually.