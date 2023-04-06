KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a local family fought for changes to Tennessee law for their daughter impacted by a rare illness, a Kingsport business is raising money to support them after her passing.

Quinnlee Mae suffered from Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress (SMARD), and her story is the driving force behind House Bill 1429, otherwise known as Quinnlee’s Law.

After time at home with her family, Quinnlee passed away in February. Now, the King’s Sport Axe House is hosting an event to help make life easier for her family.

Starting at 5 p.m. on April 30, guests at the Kingsport business can throw axes for $22 per hour.