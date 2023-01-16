JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ashley Tetrick had one word when asked whether people should take the time to visit the McKinney Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. student art exhibit.

“Absolutely,” Tetrick said Monday, her 2-year-old daughter Maggie in tow, during the first-of-its-kind exhibit’s opening day. The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) instructor had heard about the exhibit, which includes art from Johnson City and Washington County public school students grades K-12, from a campuswide email message.

Ashley Tetrick brought her 2-year-old daughter Maggie to opening day of the McKinney Center student exhibit based on Martin Luther King Jr.’s theme of ‘Beloved Community.’ (WJHL photo)

“This is great,” Tetrick said. “I was very surprised — I didn’t realize that it was going to be pieces from all of the elementary schools in the area, and junior high and high schools.

“It’s really powerful to think that this is the message that our children are taught these days is to love each other.”

Inside the former Booker T. Washington School, Jonesborough’s segregated elementary and junior high, work in various media from children to teens adorns the walls.

Joanna Barnett is one of the teachers who jumped at the chance to get her students at Johnson City’s Mountain View Elementary involved in the project. She selected several students from each grade level (K-5) ands said the fifth graders focused on Johnson City’s former black high school, Langston, which is now a multicultural center.

“I think it was good for them to connect the history of our community to the Langston Centre and to learn how important that place was to our Black community,” Barnett said.

The fifth graders took photos from the Langston archives and created a border for a Langston-themed collage with a tiger eye (the school’s mascot) at the center.

Some of the students learned more about their own relatives’ experiences as Langston High School students during the segregation era. Langston closed as a school in 1965.

“Having that full circle moment for them and being able to connect to our community’s history was really cool,” Barnett said.

“They really enjoyed working together on this,” Barnett said. “We used the work of kindergarteners all the way up through fifth-graders.”

The exhibit is part of an overall series of events to celebrate King’s legacy in Johnson City and Washington County, with all centered this year around a theme of “Connecting to Our Beloved Community.”

Theresa Hammons, the McKinney Center’s director, called the center “a perfect place for such an event,” in a news release.

The school, which opened in 1940, “was a building that divided our community’s children and now it is a safe space to bring everyone together,” Hammons said. “We couldn’t be prouder to host this exhibition.”

Tetrick’s husband is Black, and she said the exhibit was “especially powerful” for her as the mother of a biracial toddler. Tetrick said she’s witnessed more racism than she expected to since becoming a parent.

“It’s very important for our whole community to love each other and understand that we’re different, but we’re the same,” she said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. A closing reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Culinary Art students will provide light refreshments for the reception and that event is also free and open to the public.