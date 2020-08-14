Kingport PD asking for public’s help in search for missing 15-year-old

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the community’s help finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to a release from KPD, Elijah Reynolds has been reported as a missing juvenile.

The release says foul play is not suspected.

Elijah is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to KPD.

He has red or auburn hair and has blue eyes.

Elijah was last seen in the 700 block of North Eastman Road in Kingsport.

He was wearing a white shirt, white shoes and light blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss