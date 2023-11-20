BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – King University and Virginia Highlands Community College (VHCC) announced Monday the signing of an agreement to help students continue their education.

Leadership from both institutions signed a Guaranteed Admission Agreement, simplifying the application and enrollment process for students with an associate’s degree from VHCC who wish to go into a four-year program at King.

VHCC students who have completed the transfer-oriented degree program will be accepted as having met the general education requirements at King, a release from the university states. The release states that the program does not cover King’s “Common Experience” classes unique to the university.

“VHCC and King have a long and excellent history of working together to make educational pathways accessible for students throughout our region,” Matt Roberts, provost of King stated in the release. “This agreement ratifies that partnership and simplifies the process for those VHCC students seeking to further their knowledge and specialize in their degree program.”

King and VHCC leadership said the alignment of areas of study and guaranteed admission will give students in the region a more streamlined path to a four-year degree.