BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wrestling fans of the Tri-Cities may have noticed a familiar face over the weekend during WrestleMania 39.

Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles under the name “Omos,” squared off against WWE staple Brock Lesnar in the ring Sunday night. Lesnar came away with the victory between the giants, but not before “Omos broke free and slammed the 10-time world champion,” according to the WWE.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: (L-R) Brock Lesnar wrestles Omos during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Omogbehin may now be known to most as “the Nigerian Giant Omos,” but prior to his time as a wrestler, he played basketball for a Tri-Cities university.

During the 2015-2016 season, Omogbehin was a forward for the King University men’s basketball team. He transferred to King from the University of South Florida and recorded 17 minutes with the Tornadoes during the season.

King University Athletic Director David Hicks said Omogbehin earned his master’s degree while at King and “played a pivotal role” on the men’s basketball squad while there.

“It’s been a lot of fun the past several years watching him grow and become a superstar in the WWE,” Hicks said. “I think last night was his second or third WrestleMania, and it’s just a lot of fun to flip through the channels and see him out there on worldwide television making a career.”

The WWE lists being the “RAW Tag Team Champion” among Omos’ career highlights.

“We’re proud of everything he’s done, and he’s gonna continue to be a superstar,” Hicks said.

WrestleMania 39 was held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.