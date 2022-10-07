BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A program at King University is putting prospective teachers on the fast track to teaching special education.

King University is offering a Special Education Interventionist Endorsement, which would allow students studying Elementary Education to complete the program in as little as 12 months.

Students who complete the program could earn a certification to teach special education in grades K-8.

“That makes a very good, solid Special Educator because they’ve had an interdisciplinary major in all the subjects,” said Donna Watson, dean of the School of Education at King. “They are able to manage the wide range of disabilities they can serve but a lot of different academic areas as well, and we feel like it’s the full package.”

The program was launched during the fall 2021 semester. For more information on the program and its requirements, click here.