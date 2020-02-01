King University Men’s Basketball team gains new six-year-old star

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- King University hosted an exclusive draft day Saturday for six-year-old who is battling a progressive neuromuscular disease.

King University signed Sage Crews to the men’s basketball team Saturday even though he can’t quite reach the hoop.

King University Men’s Basketball just gained a new teammate, and get this- he’s six years old! More on this awesome story tonight @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities. @KingUnivBristol pic.twitter.com/Tm7NkVjmxR — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) February 1, 2020

The university has teamed up with a non-profit called Team IMPACT, which connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.

Sage has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease.

Team IMPACT helps give meaningful opportunities to children like Sage.

“He cares more about the basketball players and being in the locker room. They spoil him,” said Sage’s dad, Scott Crews.

At Saturday’s Draft Day, Sage had an official press conference while signing his National Letter of Intent and was given special remarks by Head Men’s Basketball Coach, George Pitts.

“It’s good for Sage, but it’s good for our guys to spend time with him and get to know him,” said Pitts.

Sage saying, “I have more friendships with all those other basketball players.”

He created a special bond with sophomore Brandon Lamberth throughout this past year.

“When I learned how much he loved basketball and how smart of a kid he was I was just smiling from ear to ear. We kind of have formed a friendship that’s going to last a long time, and I’m really blessed to have him in my life. For student athletes who are looking to go to the next level, you’re always going to have kids who are looking up to you,” said Lamberth.

Sage is now hoping he’ll get to have another signing day in the future.

“I’ll be be coming here when I get in college,” Sage said to Lamberth.

“I know. You’ll be right here with me,” Lamberth said back to Sage giving him a fist bump.

Sage Crews signed a two year contract with the team making him an official Tornado.

Sage will attend Tornado practices, games, team dinners, and other events throughout the year.