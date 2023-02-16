BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — King University broke ground Thursday on a new $3.6 million outdoor track and field complex.

The facility will be built near the university’s existing outdoor athletic fields.

Athletic Director David Hicks said the facility won’t just benefit the track and field teams.

“But it will also strengthen and help and benefit all of our athletic teams at King as it will be available for your use, for your training,” Hicks said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.