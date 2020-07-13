King University and Chick-fil-A at the Pinnacle partner to offer new scholarship

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local university and Chick-fil-A location have partnered to offer a new scholarship in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to a release from King University, the school has partnered with the Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle to offer students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree at the school.

The scholarship is aimed to help students by offering an additional $1,200 toward tuition at King University.

The release says the new scholarship will be presented to one student during the fall 2020 academic semester.

The scholarship will preferably go to a student in business, marketing or communications, according to King University.

“Community support has always been part of our way of doing business,” said Josh Horner, owner of Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle. “Supporting young people in their educational journeys gives us another way to serve and value our local community, and we look forward to seeing numerous opportunities unfold for students during their time at King.”

The scholarship honors Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy’s belief in servant leadership, according to the release.

Any student wishing to apply must already be entering or pursuing a degree program at King and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

Applicants will be asked to select one of Chick-fil-A’s four core values and explain how it applies to their pursuits in a one-page essay.

Instructions on how to apply can be found by downloading the application here.

Completed application can be delivered in-person to the Advancement Office in Sells Hall or emailed to Micah Crews at mrcrews@king.edu.

Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, September 1.