Kids to Parks Day: Bays Mountain hosts outdoor festivities Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday’s sunny and warm weather makes for the perfect day outdoors for the family.

Bays Mountain Park is hosting its 10th annual Kids to Parks Day, and event that entails outdoor fun with scavenger hunts and more.

Kids to Parks Day is a national celebration that aims to connect kids with the great outdoors at their local, state and national parks and public lands.

The Bays Mountain event launches at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. and highlights the nature programs, with extra programs including touch tables from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Stop by the park’s Nature Center to pick up a stamp sheet to collect all stamps and receive a prize.

While the nature programs and barge ride include fees, the touch tables are free upon entry.

For more information, visit the Bays Mountain website or call 423-229-9447.