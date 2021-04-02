Kids paint with Spider-Man in ‘Paint With a Superhero’ event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kids got to spend some time with Spider-Man on Friday morning in Johnson City.

Into the Fire pottery studio held a “Paint with a Superhero” event.

Kids painted ceramic Spider-Man boxes with assistance from the superhero himself.

“It’s a fun way to get kids involved and also pull in another small business in the community that do those characters,” Leslie Greenlee, owner of Into the Fire, said. “So, it’s been a fun partnership for us. We’ll definitely be doing these again.”

Spider-Man helped kids with their painting and posed for a few photos with fans.

The superhero’s appearance was made possible by Once Upon a Party.