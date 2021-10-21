Kids decorate Halloween gingerbread houses at Kingsport Library

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Halloween fast approaching, the Kingsport Library gave kids a unique way to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Kids decorated haunted gingerbread houses at the library Thursday afternoon.

The event was part of the library’s month of Haunted Happenings.

“We’ve had teen library programs for, probably about a decade, this is the first year we’ve done the haunted gingerbread and it’s part of our Haunted Happenings which this is the second year we’ve done that,” said teen librarian Bridgette Johnson. “We’ve done it mostly virtual last year because of COVID but now we’re doing some in person.”

Haunted Happenings runs through Halloween.

For more information, visit the library’s website.