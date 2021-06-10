Kickstart the weekend: Thursday night events gain traction post-COVID

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers are using the incentive of an extra night to get more people at events. Why wait for Friday, Saturday and Sunday? Thursday is the new weekend kickstarter.

Making weekend plans has been a tradition for decades. Have you noticed how those weekend plans seem to be starting a day earlier? It seems Thursday is now becoming a more attractive night out.

A family fun-filled drive-in laser show was one such event that started Thursday. Event organizer Jeremy Kwaterski said it’s an amazing opportunity.

“To actually come here and put a show on and bring people in, with their families and enjoy a family, drive-in laser show is awesome. I’m very excited, and the tickets are selling really fast so obviously other people are excited too,” he told News Channel 11.

Kwaterski explained that starting events on Thursday is critical to smoother operations for the weekend ahead.

The Cabin Fever Laser Light show features more than 30 lasers choreographed with special effects and synched to popular music and set against a backdrop of dual 40-foot screens. https://t.co/HP2I05VWvi — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 10, 2021

“Because Friday and Saturday shows are already sold out, you know, we want to make sure that we do a great show here, less attendance, we sell it out at about half the normal attendance, and just make sure that we have all our bugs worked out, but also it’s a great lead-in, allows us the opportunity to get more advertising out there,” he added.

Andrew Profaci, Owner of Andrew Ryan Marketing, said that hosting events on Thursdays is a smart business move, especially in the post-COVID era.

“After COVID, I think businesses were hurting and they’ve got to be clever about the way they do things. And I think that’s another great reason to start a little bit earlier than on Friday or on the weekend because maybe about the time that people spread the word, or find out about something that’s going on, you know, if it starts on a Saturday it doesn’t leave you much time but on a Thursday, you might get some traffic and start talking and telling people I had a lot of fun in this place or this event. Let’s go back let’s go and it gives you time to build that audience and that traffic for sure,” he said.

But after more than a year of staying away from entertainment – spectators were just excited about the Cabin Fever Laser Light Show Thursday.

“means so much because everybody’s been dying to get out and we’re outdoors and some people actually are wearing masks,” Crysta Dunkerly said. “The more opportunities you have to get out and have fun, the better.”

She said a laser light show was just strange enough to attract the whole family.

“it’s unique, it’s something different,” she said.