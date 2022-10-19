JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kia of Johnson City celebrated its grand opening on October 19.

The new dealership is located on the motor mile in Johnson City, along Bristol Highway.

Chantz Scott, President of Kia of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 their aim is to take care of customers with whatever their needs may be.

“What you can expect when you come out to Kia of Johnson City is great customer service, and a warranty that is 10 years, 100,000 miles,” Scott said. “So, we’ve got a great product, we’ve got a great facility here, and we just want to make sure our customers are taken care of.”

Kia of Johnson City is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scott also said the dealership’s other location in Kingsport has a full-service shop.