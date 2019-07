Firefighters say a condo in the Ridgefields neighborhood caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Birchfield Private Court around 2 p.m.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained to the attic and a closet. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

KFD says it’s possible a lightning strike may have started the fire.

Neighboring condos were evacuated but did not receive any damage.