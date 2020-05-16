KFD: No injuries reported in Saturday morning Allandale McDonald’s fire, cause still unknown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department told News Channel 11 that an investigation is ongoing after a fire was reported Saturday morning.

Senior Captain Jessie Bishop said that employees of the McDonald’s on West Stone Drive in Kingsport reported smoke just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officials found flames coming from the “corner of the building near the lobby area.”

Kingsport Fire Department and Sullivan County EMS were on the scene until the flames were put out. No injuries were reported.

Bishop told News Channel 11 that the assistant fire marshal was investigating the scene and that a cause is yet to be determined.

