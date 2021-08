KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a semi trailer caught fire Friday night at Anita’s Snack Foods.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to Anita’s, which is located near Tri-Cities Crossing, shortly after 8 p.m.

The fire department said it was still on the scene as of 10:11 p.m.

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Department)

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Department)

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Department)

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Department)

The company makes chips, tortillas, and other snacks.

The fire department also responded to Antia’s in April for a fire inside the facility that was contained by a fire sprinkler system.