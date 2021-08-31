KFD: Kingsport fire truck flipped on side on Moreland Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) spokesperson Barry Brickey, a KFD fire truck flipped on its side on Moreland Drive at the John B. Dennis intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Brickey said KFD Engine 6 left the roadway and flipped over at 12:50 p.m. Two firefighters were treated on scene, and one was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation.

Brickey told News Channel 11 that both lanes of Moreland Drive along with the entrance and exit lanes at the intersection are closed.

Officials urge drivers to take alternate routes as responders work to clear the roadway.

Responding agencies include the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County EMA.