KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) –The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD), is investigating a structure fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday just before 8 a.m., the KFD responded to a structure fire at the 600 Block of Truxton Drive. The fire department reportedly extinguished the fire in a quick manner, a release stated.

Residents of the home were able to evacuate before the KFD arrived on scene.

The fire department encourages residents to test their smoke alarms and have a home escape plan.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.