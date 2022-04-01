KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) is inviting the public to join in the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration for the department’s new training facility at 2 p.m., April 4.

According to a release from the KFD, the department will commemorate the completion of its new training facility, totaling $800,000 in cost and expanding 6,400 square feet of land.

The new building possesses numerous amenities, including bathroom facilities, showers and a full kitchen for workers to enjoy.

The facility will also feature an outdoor classroom, bay area and an indoor classroom with the potential to be split into two classrooms for larger audiences.

The KFD facility currently sits a 4-story burn building and hosts Northeast Tennessee Regional Fire Training Schooling.