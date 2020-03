KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Kingsport.

According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey, no one is believed to be inside of the home.

Brickey told News Channel 11 that crews are currently putting out hot spots and dealing with smoke as of 10:22 a.m.

Brickey also said the home is “not in good repair.”