KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the 1000 block of Dorothy Street early Friday morning.

Responders arrived to the scene at 12:05 a.m., where they discovered a home engulfed in flames.

The home was a total loss, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, and the department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

No further details were released.