KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) released an annual report Wednesday, revealing firefighters were called to fewer fires in 2022 than in 2021.

According to data, Kingsport fire crews responded to 8,152 incidents within city limits in 2022. Those included 102 structure fires, 41 vehicle fires and 5,971 medical calls.

The KFD also reported that there were three fire-related deaths in Kingsport in 2022.

“We’re glad to see the number of structure and vehicle fires drop last year and are pleased we improved our average response time,” said Kingsport Fire Chief Scott Boyd in a release. “However, those improved stats mean a little less when we’ve had fire-related deaths. Any time that happens, it’s a tragedy.”

Boyd told News Channel 11 there were no fire-related deaths in Kingsport in 2020 or 2021.

The KFD’s average response time to an incident was 5:15, according to the department. In total, fire loss from the structure and vehicle fires amounted to nearly $1.5 million.

The KFD also noted key 2022 accomplishments for the department, which included the opening of its new fire training facility, the purchase of new gear and the completion of several department training courses.