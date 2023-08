KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fatz Cafe will be closed temporarily following a structure fire Sunday night, according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD).

A social media post by the KFD said firefighters responded to the Stone Drive restaurant at around 11:30 p.m., where they were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Department)

The post said Fatz Cafe will be closed until repairs can be made.