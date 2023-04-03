BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School floor plans and a key card were among the items stolen from a Sullivan County Schools employee’s car, school officials say.

The vehicle was broken into late Friday or early Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said several items were taken from the vehicle, including an electronic keycard, school floor plans, an iPad, the employee’s wallet, and other personal items.

The keycard was immediately disabled after the theft was discovered and there have been no attempts to use it since, according to Rafalowski.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence to suggest the employee’s vehicle was targeted because of the key card or plans.

Rafalowski believes the incident sparked claims on social media that the Board of Education’s offices had been broken into.

“To my knowledge, none of our schools nor other school locations such as the central office have been broken into,” Rafalowski said in a statement Monday.

Deputies have been asked to conduct extra patrols at schools as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the theft is under investigation.