FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — Kentucky transportation officials announced plans to improve a section of U.S. Highway 421 near the Virginia state line.

The project would cover 1.5 miles of the highway beginning at the Kentucky-Virginia line and would involve the removal of a switchback curve on Stone Mountain near Cranks.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a final request for proposals from prospective contractors last Friday. The state hopes to award the project in late April and break ground in October.

The state has allocated $25 million for the project through 2026.

“We have put a high priority on transportation projects that increase safety and open up entire regions to economic development and good jobs,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a release. “Completion of this 1.5-mile-long section will bring us very near to completing the larger and long-awaited U.S. 421 expansion project from Grays Knob to the Virginia line.”

Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said the project will use a method known as “progressive design build,” which means designers and builders will work hand in hand to expedite the project’s timeline.