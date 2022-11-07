WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Kentucky man was killed in a crash in Wise County, Virginia State Police (VSP) reports.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

The driver was identified as Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, Kentucky. Howell was transported to the Norton Community Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

He had been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, VSP reports.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.