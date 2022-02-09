Kennedy Elementary dismissing early Wednesday; Kingsport on boil water advisory

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools officials announced that Kennedy Elementary School will dismiss early at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

School leaders revealed the early dismissal is due to a significant waterline break in the Lynn Garden area.

According to a release from city officials, a waterline broke on Fairview Avenue early Wednesday morning, resulting in a possible loss of water service to the Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road and Virginia state line areas.

A boil water advisory has been posted for these areas, and this notice has been announced to all affected customers by the city’s alert system. Customers are advised to boil water for three minutes before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, wash dishes, make ice and prepare food.

The alert is in effect until further notice.

Water main breaks can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system, the release warned, including bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the system once the pressure is restored, and customers will be alerted when the boil water advisory is lifted. Officials revealed the water service should be restored by late Wednesday afternoon.

Kingsport leaders have been in communication with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) officials regarding the incident.

For more information, contact the Utility Department at 423-229-9452. To read the complete notice, click here or visit the Kingsport Alerts Facebook page.