Kennametal announces closure of Johnson City facility

PITTSBURGH (WJHL) — Kennametal Inc. announced Monday that it will close its manufacturing facility in Johnson City.

The company said Johnson City operations will be consolidated into newer facilities.

Kennametal plans to completely close the facility by the end of fiscal year 2021.

“This is the sixth plant closure since the beginning of our program, not including the significant downsizing of the Essen, Germany operation. These footprint actions over the last 18 months are lowering our structural and operating costs for improved performance throughout the economic cycle,” President and CEO Christopher Rossi said in a news release. “Notably, this closure marks the completion of the global footprint rationalization program as outlined in our original simplification/modernization plan, making it an important achievement for the Company. At the same time, we recognize the effect this has on our employees and will support them throughout the transition.”

It is unclear how many jobs will be affected.