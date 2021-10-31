Kendricks Creek Church held successful trunk-or-treat event

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church held a sweet trunk-or-treat event Sunday.

Last year, the church decided to start the drive-thru Halloween treat giveaway, and the tradition is still ongoing.

Dozens of families showed up to participate in the event and cure their sweet tooth while they were at it at the event.

Pastor of Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church Stephen Hopkins said, “We just try as much as we can be a blessing for our neighbors. I think a lot of times folks just know what the church is against. We really want to try and show what the church is for, and we’re for them.”