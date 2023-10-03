GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – “High Tops to High Heels” is all about empowering young female athletes to pursue a long-term career in the sports industry.

“It’s a kind of an encouragement event for student-athletes, especially females, as they kind of progress in their athletic careers and then beyond that professionally as well,” said Aly Collins, General Manager at the Greene County Partnership.

This is the second event put on by the Greene County Sports Council. Organizers bring in a female athlete at each event to speak and answer questions that students might have.

This year the guest speaker was Kellie Harper, head coach for the Women’s Basketball team at the University of Tennessee (UT).

“I think the connection can be there for future athletes, for current athletes, but also for young women who strive to be successful one day,” said Harper.

Kellie Harper has won 3 National Championships during her time as a player.

“You have to understand what that actually takes,” said Harper. “If you’re dedicated and determined enough and you put in the work, it can happen.”

Harper spoke with the students about her own experience of working her way up in her career and gave advice on how to stay focused on goals.

“I think it’s important that we put ourselves in their shoes, that we go where they are to understand some of the adversities they face,” said Harper. “It’s hard to be a young person right now, and we want to make sure we encourage them.”

Organizers of the event said they hope to continue the High Tops to High Heels event and inspire more female student-athletes in the future.