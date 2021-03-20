Keep Tennessee Beautiful: Several groups participate in litter cleanups across the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — March marks Keep Tennessee Beautiful month, and dozens of volunteers across the region worked to upkeep the area’s beauty.

An East Tennessee State University fraternity along with community members with the Southside Neighborhood Organization banded together to beautify the Tree Streets area Saturday morning.

ETSU’s Sigma Chi organized the event and welcomed others to pitch in on the clean-up efforts. A group of 40 people picked up trash in the community and disposed of it properly, spending three hours ridding the area of debris and litter.

Sigma Chi’s Blake Wright said the fraternity’s house is in the area, and the fraternity always aims to keep it spotless.

“We have a fraternity house within the Tree Streets,” Wright said. “It’s very important to us to help out the neighborhood as much as we can because these guys are awesome to us and help us out when we need them, so we do it to give back.”

Wright said the fraternity stepped up to organize a cleanup usually planned by ETSU. The pandemic affected the cleanups, like many other events.

“So, normally, ETSU would host a Tree Streets cleanup, but this year with COVID, it’s been…’eh,'” Wright said. “So, we took the initiative on that and set that up and spread the word to as many people as we could to help out the community.

Saturday marked a day of trash cleanup efforts across the region, with the Kingsport Trashercise event in the Riverview community and the Creeper Trail pickup, to name a couple.

Another group of volunteers with Keep Carter County Beautiful worked Saturday morning to clean up litter on Milligan Highway.

A group of volunteers with Keep Carter County Beautiful met today to pick up litter on Milligan Highway! ☀️ March marks Keep Tennessee Beautiful month as well! Gorgeous day to keep the community looking great. pic.twitter.com/5H8qtXwP3K — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 20, 2021

Keep Carter County Beautiful chairman Ed Jordan said the cleanup not only keeps the area looking good, but it also keeps wildlife and people safe.

“[Litter] actually draws wildlife to the roads,” Jordan said. “It’s a safety hazard for drivers, for animals that try to come down and eat this garbage. And this is God’s creation; we need to take care of this environment. It is the only one we have.”