Keep Kingsport Beautiful participates in ‘Trashercise’ campaign to promote roadway cleanup

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Keep Kingsport Beautiful is taking part in a statewide campaign to encourage litter pick-up and exercise.

According to a release from the organization, “Trashercise” is a cleanup campaign designed by Keep Tennessee Beautiful to inspire communities and Tennesseans to keep their roads clean and get moving.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful has planned several Trashercise events for the upcoming months as the region warms up.

The following events have planned:

March 20 – Riverview community (meet at the Splash Pad shelter)

April 10 – Downtown (meet in the parking lot across from Chef’s)

April 24 – Greenbelt (meet behind PetSmart)

May 8 – Greenbelt West End (meet near Rotherwood bridge)

May 15 – South Central (meet at the Splash Pad shelter)

May 22 – Interchange of Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway (meet at Honda Kingsport)

May 29 – Lynn Garden (meet at Lynn View Community Center parking lot)

Each of the cleanups will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 11 a.m. An exercise event will be led by volunteers from Healthy Kingsport before the pick-up begins.

Organizations and individuals of all kinds are asked to volunteer for the Trashercise events. Students looking for community service hours are also encouraged to volunteer.

Bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be provided for volunteers along with safety vests.

“Trashercise is the perfect project to launch during Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month – March 2021, especially after the long winter months of COVID-19,” said Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “Trashercise gives our citizens the opportunity to get outside, do something productive for the community, while still social distancing. This campaign taps into the great volunteer spirit of Tennesseans.”