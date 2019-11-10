Keep Carter County Beautiful: Poga Rd cleanup successful

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The battle against illegal dumping in Carter County is taking a step in the right direction.

That’s according to Keep Carter County Beautiful members, who held a cleanup Saturday on Poga Road.

Member Ross Garland told News Channel 11 that the event was a success with different agencies helping out, including the county landfill, US Forest Service and Elk Mills Volunteer Fire Department.

Members addressed two sites.

Director Ed Jordan told News Channel 11 that the two locations bordered US Forest Service property.