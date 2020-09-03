‘Keep Carter County Beautiful’ calling on county to enforce dumping rules

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Carter county has an out of control trash dumping problem according to the head of “Keep Carter County Beautiful.”

“It’s an eyesore,” said group chair Edward Jordan about a site just behind Milligan College. “It’s an embarrassment because we’ve got the university there and people from all over the states and the world come there for schooling.”

According to Jordan, that spot has been an issue for several years. Nearby residents wouldn’t talk to News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel on camera, but they told her the pile just behind the college has been there for three months and people constantly stop and drop items off.

“What happens is other folks that come by see a dump site and then they come out and dump their stuff on top and it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Jordan said.

This photo was taken in 2019 by Jordan.

That trash pile is just an example of a bigger problem.

“We’re asking the county to start enforcing the rules that are on the books about dumping,” Jordan said.

Covid-19 has caused the non-profit to slow down its efforts. The county Mayor says the pandemic has also halted the county’s inmate litter clean up program.

“The litter crew, they locked them down,” Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said.

Barnett says Carter County crews are responsible for maintaining 700 miles of highways. He says when violators are caught, warnings are sent first.

“You just about have to see them doing it to press charges on that,” said Barnett. “It’s just a slow process with the paperwork.”

Citizens can request assistance from the county and its litter crew for trash pick up.