ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County organization that launched in 2016 became a nonprofit organization, according to the grass-root group in a release on Thursday.

Keep Carter County Beautiful (KCCB) earned its Federal Public Charity status as a 501(c)(3) after spending nearly six years cleaning litter and garbage from roadways across the county, along with other beautifying initiatives such as tree-planting.

“The founder of KCCB, Ed Jordan, had a vision to make Carter County a beautiful place to live and work,” the release stated. “KCCB coordinates numerous volunteer projects to enhance the environment in public open spaces.”

The all-volunteer group focuses on beautification, promotes recycling and works to raise environmental awareness. In 2021, KCCB launched its website, available by clicking here.