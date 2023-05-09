CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Keenburg Elementary School in Carter County will be hosting an Alumni Open House to celebrate the end of an era as the school prepares to close.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday May 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m.

Keenburg is scheduled to close at the end of the school year after the Carter County Board of Education approved the consolidation of elementary schools in their district.

Current and former students, faculty, staff, and members of the community are all invited to attend.