GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The planned Keefauver Farm Park is inching closer to being a reality with the master plan set to be presented to city commissioners during a Thursday meeting.

The city began reviewing concepts for the over 50 acres of land three years ago and soon after sought input from the community on the potential uses for the property.

“The original plan was packed full of stuff on the property,” said Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation director, April Norris. “When we went out and visited the site, and looked over the data that was collected over the master plan process; it just seemed more than what the community had desired at that point. And visiting the site and its historical nature, it just needed to be more passive.”

After a year and a half of development, the master plan for the park includes designs that work around the old farmhouse-turned-museum and opry. Some changes to the original ideas include reducing the size of the amphitheater and pavilion, along with the keeping the current silos.

The master plan will be presented to city commissioners on Thursday. (Photo: City of Johnson City).

Norris said the amphitheater’s concept has been moved to face away from nearby neighborhoods and fits perfectly with the tiered landscape. She also mentioned the silos would be used as an art piece and might develop into something more artistic in the future.

Other outdoor amenities involve paved trails, open field space, playgrounds and a pond with an observation deck.

Norris worked alongside members of the Boones Creek Historical Trust and Museum to keep the property’s natural landscaping and historical characteristics. The members oversee the museum and opry on the property.

“This is a wonderful marriage,” said Vice President of the Boones Creek Historical Trust and Museum, Vicki Shell. “It’s the best example of community cooperation that I can name in recent years. The goals that they have match our goals.”

The group also has plans to expand the opry during park construction, doubling its current 150 capacity. The historical trust members believe the combination of the museum, opry and outdoor amenities will be perfect for the community.

Outside look at the opry expansion. (Photo: WJHL).

“This is sorely needed,” said Shell. “People love just to get out in nature, and the opportunities are diminishing because we’re doing all of these buildings, and neighborhoods and expansion. This is going to end up being a real treasure.”

If the master plan is approved, the city will begin the process of a cost analysis.

Norris said after that information is complete, city officials will have a better understanding of the remaining timeline of the park project, and she hopes to see progress begin on the park by the end of the year.

Once construction begins, Norris said it will be completed in phases.

Click here to learn more about the Boones Creek Historical Trust Museum and Opry.