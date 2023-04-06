JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission unanimously approved three measures related to the Keebler annexation project on Thursday. Two of the measures passed will affect not just the Keebler project, but also new single-family developments across the city.

Commissioners approved new zoning categories for the annexation and open space requirements for certain single-family developments on first reading. They approved a measure to allow developers more flexibility in lot sizes on second reading.

Initially, city staff had planned to develop new zoning categories for the project, however, they opted to scrap the new zones in favor of changes to the city’s current zoning ordinances.

The two new measures, lot averaging and open space requirements, will affect future developments in the city as well as the Keebler annexation.

City staff have said that lot averaging would allow developers to vary the size of their lots, creating unique subdivisions and adapting to the natural landscape.

Open space requirements would require developers adding more than 25 new single family homes to use 15% of a development’s land area for open space. Of that, roughly 7% must be “usable space,” like walking trails or picnic tables.

If the votes proceed as scheduled, the council will give final approval to the annexation in early May.