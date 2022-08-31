KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse announced on Wednesday that he will retire from his position on Oct. 31, and cited new funding formulas by the State of Tennessee as a cause.

Moorhouse penned a letter to the Kingsport Board of Education on Aug. 31 expressing his thanks for the opportunity to lead the school system since Feb. 2, 2018. Then, he explained that his decision largely arose due to changes in school funding across the state.

One of the key motivations for announcing my retirement at this time is in consideration of the new funding formula to be implemented in the State of Tennessee. The new formula should provide opportunities for an incoming superintendent to work with the Board of Education and his or her leadership team in aligning those resources with a collective vision of success. Therefore, as our contract stipulates that I submit a 60 day notice, this letter is my official notification of my intent to retire from Kingsport City Schools effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Jeff Moorhouse

The letter continued with Moorhouse’s reflection on his time spent in the system, saying that his focus was always on improvement.

“Few could have predicted the challenges we have encountered, but I believe our district has weathered these unprecedented times with excellence and, in some cases, reached historical levels of performance.”