KCS students receive bicycle donations from ETSU bike shop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ten Dobyns-Bennett High School students received bicycles and helmets Wednesday through a partnership with ETSU and the high school’s Transition School to Work program.

The program is a state-funded grant program paid for by Vocational Rehabilitation and aims to prepare local high school students with disabilities to enter the workforce upon graduation.

The program provides those without driver’s licenses or other transportation a way to get around Kingsport for current and future jobs.

Bike safety and other areas of transportation are taught in the Transition School to Work curriculum.

Program Director of Operations Mike Stoots said ETSU partnered with Johnson City Omnisource and Norris Bikes to provide and refurbish the bikes.

“It takes maybe nine months from the time we get a bike to actually seeing people on it,” Stoots said. “Today is a great thing.”