KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, family and staff at Palmer Early Learning Center sat down for a free holiday ‘Thankful Meal’ on Tuesday.

The Palmer Center is a Kingsport City Schools facility that provides education to 3-year-old students with special needs, pre-K students and 5-and-under students. On Tuesday morning, all of their classes sat down together with parents and staff for a Thanksgiving meal.

“Today has just been a blessing to see the community come together as one family to celebrate together,” said Suzanne Lewis, principal of the center. “And just knowing the hours of planning and hard work that’s gone on behind the scenes for months to make this day possible.”

The event ran from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

The event was made possible by local business donations and featured a buffet-style meal with ham, green beans, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving classics.